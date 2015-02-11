Video explains the Lord of the Rings' ring of power to perfection

You've seen Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. You've read J.R.R. Tolkien's books. You've even cosplayed a hobbit, complete with hairy feet. But can you really describe the One Ring that Sauron crafted? Possibly not, because for all of Tolkien's world-building, he was surprisingly sparse with ring facts. But thanks to YouTuber CGP Grey, we now put a finger on what was awesome about the One Ring.

In the four-minute video below, we learn why 16 rings were created and how they spread to humans and dwarves. We also learn why the ringwraiths were once human, and not dwarven or elvish—something that had always perplexed us.

More importantly, we learn about the connection the rings have to the elves. And all of magic.

It's a well-researched, entertaining video, and you walk away from it feeling like you've found the missing piece to a wonderful puzzle—a puzzle that ran either four novels (The Hobbit; The Lord of the Rings trilogy) or two movie trilogies of 1,103 minutes (over 18.3 hours). Check it out.

Note: You might want to check out CGP Grey's previous video, which describes the mythos of The Lord of the Rings in four minutes.

Video of WKU0qDpu3AM

Via NerdApproved.