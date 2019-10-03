Latest Stories

Source: Jacob Oller
Vin Diesel (action figure) debuts first Bloodshot look at NYCC

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Oct 3, 2019
An unexpected reveal at New York Comic Con came from a much-anticipated project that wasn't even on the panel docket. The Bloodshot movie, starring Vin Diesel (Groot himself) as the Valiant Comics supersoldier, has released a pre-transformation look at its titular hero, but the first time fans will have seen Diesel (or at least his likeness) in his fullblown pale and powerful form comes from a new action figure unveiled at NYCC.

The figure, which features the nanite-filled killer with a sword and a gun, looks a lot like the Fast & Furious star transformed for director Dave Wilson's film - even if the icon on his t-shirt is immediately recognizable.

Take a look:


Source: Jacob Oller
Source: Jacob Oller
Source: Jacob Oller
And no, that's not God of War's Kratos. With Harbinger leaving the Valiant-verse in questionBloodshot has a heavy load to bear for fans of the comics and their intersecting heroes. But at least he looks cool, right?

Bloodshot is aimed for Feb. 21, 2020.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

