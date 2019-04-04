Vin Diesel seems to confirm he's in James Cameron's Avatar sequels

Eywa has delivered another A-list blessing onto the Avatar sequels. In a video posted to Instagram last night, Fast and Furious/MCU actor Vin Diesel seemed to let us all know that he will be a part of James Cameron's four follow-up films to 2009's Avatar.

Standing with the legendary director on what appears to be a very large soundstage, the two joked about spoilers and finally being able to work together.

"Ok, so here we are on the set of Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5. This is top secret, this is like the Manhattan Project," says Cameron in the video. "[I'm] with my ol' buddy, Vin and we're actually gonna give him the flashy thing from Men in Black when he leaves here, so he has no memory whatsoever of what he's seen because he cannot carry the tale. And you guys [referring to those watching the video at home], actually, we're gonna have to flash you, too, because you're not cleared either. This is top secret sh--."

"You never saw this," adds Diesel. "But I'll tell you, it's long overdue. There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from ... All things come, I guess, to those who've earned it."

As the video closes out, Cameron calls Diesel "Grasshopper," promising the actor that he will learn.

"I am learning now," replies Diesel in a deep and ragged voice. Is that the cadence of his Avatar character? Only time will tell.

Since so much time has passed since the release of the first movie, very little information has been given about the four sequels. This Instagram post could have been an effort (with Cameron's blessing, of course) to drum up renewed interest and buzz over the projects.

In addition to returning faces like Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine), and Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), the sequels will also feature new heavy hitters like Kate Winslet (Titanic) and Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie).

Avatar 2 opens in theaters Dec. 18, 2020. Three sequels will follow in 2021, 2024, and 2025 respectively.