Vin Diesel teases Bloodshot could see the hero turn 'antagonist' if the story continues

Valiant Comics is making its push into the big screen game thanks to director David S. F. Wilson's Bloodshot, which imagines Vin Diesel as a resurrected, mind-wiped supersoldier full of nanomachines and revenge. With a comic reboot of the character coinciding with the film's launch, Valiant is looking to bolster the Bloodshot brand — even if the dream of a Valiant Comics shared universe stalled after Sony lost a planned Harbinger film. There's still the potential for more Bloodshot, which is something its star is gung-ho about considering the depths of personality he'd get to explore.

Speaking to SYFY WIRE at the Bloodshot junket, Diesel was candid about what the future could hold for Ray Garrison if the film is a hit. Asked about the Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer-scripted film as a potential franchise, Diesel dove into his character's complicated morality.

"One of the things that are very interesting about Bloodshot is when you continue the story of Bloodshot," Diesel told SYFY WIRE. "It's fascinating that he, in one storyline, is the protagonist and then, in the next storyline, is the antagonist. That's the kind of dynamic that’s seldom seen, this character archetype, in cinema."

Video of BLOODSHOT – International Trailer #2

With issues of free will and control being considered as the Wolverine-like antihero must overcome his tragic backstory and the abuses faced by the organization that made him, there's plenty of room for bad behavior. In fact, the character's comic history also shows off a narrative boon of telling the same story from different perspectives. Since Bloodshot doesn't always have control of his actions (and can sometimes be lied to by fabricated memories, as the trailer shows), telling his story from another angle would give him tragic, near villainous depth that other super-beings simply haven't had on-screen.

Diesel will be joined by Guy Pearce, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Lamorne Morris, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesso when Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13.

Reporting by Tara Bennett.