Vin Diesel says Riddick 4 is written and they ‘are moving towards filming’

We’re about to get a ninth Fast & Furious movie. Will we be getting a fourth Riddick film? If its eponymous star has anything to say about it, the answe is yes.

Speaking with GamesRadar+ to promote F9 (reportedly the fastest and most furious sequel to-date), Vin Diesel said that not only has the script for Riddick 4, comenamed Furya, been completed, but the project is actually “moving towards filming.”

“[Writer/director] David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that,” he told the outlet. “But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome."

Diesel went on to assert: “definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So, it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."

Diesel has starred in three films centered around the Riddick character: 2000’s Pitch Black, 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick, and 2013’s Riddick.

Now, here comes the obligatory wet blanket/grain of salt caveat: we’ve heard this before. And for years. Remember: not only did Diesel show a picture of himself holding up a script for Riddick 4 back in 2019, only for Twohy to go, “Not so fast (or furious)” a year later, but the Riddick star also touted the fourth film (with the title possibly misspelled) and spinoff series...back in 2015. So, let’s temper our expectations a little.

That said, Diesel is hot. Sci-fi sequels to established intellectual properties continue to be hot. A script is written. Plus, this wouldn’t exactly be the biggest gap between sequels (see: Phantom Menace, see also Twin Peaks: The Return). This isn’t exactly a long shot. So, who knows? We’ll keep our eyes peeled and ears open for any additional Furya development news that comes our way.