Vin Diesel's 5 best movie roles (other than Dominic Toretto, obviously)

Do you realize that Vin Diesel is now entering his third decade of movie stardom? As an actor, Diesel may not have the most range, but he knows what he's good at and sticks to it. He's a guy's guy, albeit one who's not as young as you might think he is (he was born on July 18, 1967).

His most famous role will always be Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious movies, but he's made his mark with other parts as well. With Bloodshot on the way, here are Diesel's five best non-Fast & Furious genre roles … man's gotta have family.