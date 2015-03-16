Vincent D'Onofrio on how Netflix's Daredevil series gets 'truly deep'

The man who plays Daredevil’s archnemesis, the Kingpin, has been relatively quiet, but with the new Netflix series set to debut soon, Vincent D’Onofrio has finally opened up about Marvel’s latest project.

D’Onofrio told Collider the series is a whole different animal when compared to the rest of Marvel’s slate, and they take a very tight focus on a corner of the world largely unaffected by superheroes. This is just the screwed-up world of Hell’s Kitchen, where D’Onofrio’s new-look Wilson Fisk is aiming to take out the mysterious Daredevil and build his criminal empire.

D’Onofrio talked about the process of signing on for the series and the immense secrecy surrounding any Marvel project. He also touches on the character-focused angle of the show and how they dig deeper than ever into the lives and emotions of these characters. Initial buzz has been positive, and D’Onofrio’s comments only have us more excited:

“There were discussions. I wasn’t sure about it. I knew who Wilson Fisk was, but I only knew what the Marvel movies were like. The thing about Daredevil is that there are no superpowers. We needed to have a discussion, so Jeph Loeb and I talked about it. That first phone call with Jeph Loeb, and then the second one with Jeph and Steven DeKnight, is when I was convinced that it would be okay to do. And then, I read the first couple of scripts. Wait until you see the series. Whether you’re into that kind of thing or not, it is definitely a Netflix series. It’s Marvel and Netflix coming together with this great new take on things… The series just came out so good. It’s like a 13-hour film. Emotionally, it goes places that I don’t think anybody is going to expect. Unlike the movies, except for maybe what [Robert] Downey does with Iron Man because there’s a lot of emotional stuff with that, this gets truly deep. Everybody’s motivation comes from the core of who they are. There’s not one false moment in the whole thing. They all have very deeply thought-out, emotional lives that drive these people. It’s pretty cool. I’m very proud of it. It was unexpected, and I didn’t know I was going to have the time I had on it, but I ended up having one of the best experiences I’ve had, so far.”

Daredevil debuts on Netflix April 10. What do you expect from D’Onofrio’s Kingpin?

(Via Collider)