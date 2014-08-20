Vincent D'Onofrio teases Marvel's 'bigger plan' beyond Netflix

We've still got months to go before we see any of what Marvel's cooking up with Netflix, but the prospect of five different miniseries (four focusing on single characters and one uniting them all into a team) under the Marvel Studios banner has us all excited. The studio's never attempted something like this before, but while we're certainly stoked for the series themselves, we're also wondering just how much the interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will ultimately influence these shows, and how much these shows will ultimately influence the rest of what Marvel's developing.

In a new interview with Screen Crush, actor Vincent D'Donofrio -- who's playing Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, in Marvel's new Netflix-based Daredevil series -- teased that he already has at least a little knowledge of something else on the horizon for the characters in these shows.

"Well, I think they have some kind of plan. I’m not really allowed to discuss what the plan is, but they have a plan," he said. "I think the beginning of the plan is series stuff with Netflix, and then they have a bigger plan to branch out, but I wouldn’t be able to tell you specifically what that is."

Now, as we know from watching this cinematic universe unfold over the last six years, Marvel always has a plan, and if these Netflix shows prove successful we certainly don't expect them to leave those properties just lying there in the future. We don't know what this "bigger plan" for these characters is, or if it involves all of the characters or just some of them, but D'Onofrio's quote certainly has us dreaming. Could a Daredevil movie happen under Marvel? Could these characters make the leap over to ABC to join in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s adventures? Could the Luke Cage and Iron Fist series eventually lead to those characters popping up alongside the Avengers? Marvel won't tell us until they're ready to, of course, but it's something to think about.

Daredevil premieres next year on Netflix.

(Via Screen Crush)