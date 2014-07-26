Latest Stories

AgeofUltronPosterIronManCaptainAmerica.jpg

Vision! Quicksilver! The Avengers finally assemble in first full Age of Ultron poster

Nathalie Caron
Jul 26, 2014

Marvel has finally released all eight awesome concept art pieces that make up the first full poster for Joss Whedon’s upcoming Avengers sequel: Age of Ultron.

Each character poster features a key member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Vision (Paul Bettany), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (mo-cap by Mark Ruffalo), (as well as two future members: Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) facing off against Ultron’s big bad Iron Legion horde, and it looks like our heroes have their hands pretty darn full.

All eight individual posters perfectly assemble to make one VERY exciting first Age of Ultron poster. 

But what’s also cool about them is that we're getting our first peek at Paul Bettany’s Vision. Sure, his back is to us, but we can’t help getting excited about seeing the character for the very first time. Even if it’s from afar.

So dig in, have a look at the gallery below, and let us know what you think about the coolness of those concept-art character posters making up one giant, geektastic Age of Ultron poster.

Directed by Joss Whedon, Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron will hit theaters on May 1, 2015.

