Visit Middle-earth and Winterfell in these 9 geekily awesome travel posters

Yes, it kind of sucks we can’t actually visit all the awesome fictional places in Game of Thrones and The Hobbit. But, here’s the next best thing.

Artist Ali Xenos has put together some stellar fictional travel posters touting locales such as Rivendell, Rohan, Winterfell and the Shire. Since we can’t hop a plane to Middle-earth (well, so long as you don’t count New Zealand), this is the closest we’ll get.

Plus, you know, with posters you don’t have to worry about Ringwraiths or getting your head chopped off (or getting murdered in general) as part of a surprise coup. So, the more than we think about it, this might be the best way to go.

Even cooler? All these prints are actually for sale over on Etsy, so you can turn your geek cave into a legit fantasy travel agency for a few bucks and a little effort.



