Vital Nonsense: Pick your ultimate team based on one actor's resume

Coming up with dream matchups and crossovers has been around since the dawn of fandom itself. But since we're all stuck inside for safety reasons, we've come up with a new way to play. Welcome to Vital Nonsense. The rules of the game are simple. You, the player, are under assault by a vicious group of enemies. Your only hope for survival is a team of heroes... who can only be selected from a single actor or actress' resume.

Should you choose Keanu Reeves? Neo and John Wick would make a pretty formidable team. However, if the battle isn't taking place in The Matrix, then Neo wouldn't have his Superman-like powers. He's just a guy in a sweater, really, even if he does know Kung Fu. Similarly, Reeves' Ted "Theodore" Logan may be able to supply Bill and Ted's time traveling phone booth. But would you really want to put your life in Ted's hands?

Similarly, Ryan Reynolds brings a powerhouse lineup of Deadpool, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), and Detective Pikachu. But Reynolds also comes with his share of useless characters, like Just Friends' Chris Brander. That guy is liable to get everyone killed.

Samuel L. Jackson is a pretty solid bet if he's bringing Nick Fury, Mace Windu, and Frozone to the party. We'd even take Mr. Glass' help on this occasion, since the Unbreakable bad guy is a master planner.

Finally, Charlize Theron may be the best pick of them all. She brings Aeon Flux; The Old Guard's immortal warrior, Andromache of Scythia; The Fate of the Furious‘ Cipher, and Mad Max: Fury Road's iconic Imperator Furiosa. If she also brought along Atomic Blonde's Lorraine Broughton and Monkey from Kubo and the Two Strings then we're really in for something special.

