Voyager 1 is now rocking out to some sweet space tunes further away than ever

Powerful telescopes like Hubble and TESS have given us an idea of what interstellar space looks like, but have you ever wondered what it sounds like out there?

Voyager 1 is now getting to hear the music of the cosmos outside the solar system. The probe, which has been boldly going where no spacecraft has gone before since 1977, may be primitive by today’s standards but is picking up some chill vibes from the interstellar medium now that it has long since left the heliosphere. Turns out even the parts of space that seem empty have something going on even when things aren’t flaring or exploding. As it cruises through the void, the probe is tuning in to a faint humming sound that is the music of the stars.

Even if the stars themselves aren’t creating some sort of symphony, so long as there is no catastrophic phenomenon going on, the interstellar medium hums infinitely. It’s a faint humming sound that means much more to a scientist than it might to someone randomly downloading it. The sound of the interstellar medium and what it could tell us about the vast expanse beyond the heliosphere has never been analyzed before. Voyager’s instruments are transmitting messages to Earth that have been incrementally telling a research team back on Earth variations in the density of interstellar gas as it flies through it.

“Previous studies of the plasma density relied on the detection of discrete plasma oscillation events triggered ahead of shocks propagating outwards from the Sun, which were used to infer the plasma frequency and, hence, density,” said researcher Stella Koch Ocher of Cornell University, who led a study recently published in Nature Astronomy.

Vast clouds of star-forming gas in the Horsehead nebula. Credit: NASA

What this means is that studying plasma density used to mean having to wait for the Sun to throw a tantrum (such as a solar flare or coronal mass ejection), but not anymore. The monotone humming might be more like cosmic elevator music than screaming metal — except for when there is a solar event that disturbs the surrounding plasma — but it can tell us how plasma is distributed in space. It can also tell us about the subtle activity that happens in interstellar gas. Most of this gas is hydrogen and helium, the same stuff stars are made of, and some of it is left over from their formation.

Stars burn hydrogen and turn it into helium until they either explode into supernovae, collapse into black holes or diminish into white dwarves. Voyager 1 would pick up plasma disturbances if something like a supernova were to happen far away enough so as not to destroy the spacecraft. Supernova remnants are scattered all over the interstellar medium, and the dust and gas left over from both star formation and death is often recycled in the formation of new stars. As Voyager 1 continues traversing the skies, it will be interesting to see if it hears any signals that could give away a star blazing into existence or gasping for its last breaths.

Another thing that this remarkably persistent spacecraft could let us know is how interstellar gas interacts with the heliosphere and possibly affects its shape. While the bubble that contains our solar system was thought to be an oblong shape, NASA scientists found that it is more likely to look something like a smushed croissant. Solar particles inside the heliosphere are thought to have warped it into this shape. Now that Voyager 1 is listening to the interstellar plasma wave emission on the outside, it could beam back evidence for the effects of forces no one had suspected in the distant reaches of the final frontier.

“The emission’s persistence suggests that Voyager 1 may be able to continue tracking the interstellar plasma density in the absence of shock-generated plasma oscillation events,” Ocker said.

Too bad we can’t hear it through our airbuds or headphones.