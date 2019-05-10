Wachowskis will be involved with new Matrix movie, says John Wick director

Talk of a new film set in the world of The Matrix has been circulating for years, with Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s hallowed 1999 film making fans extra tentative to welcome any new additions to the franchise — especially those not helmed by the sisters.

The last that’s been reported on the film was that the Wachowskis wouldn’t be involved with the Warner Bros. project and that Ready Player One screenwriter Zak Penn’s take on the project wouldn’t be a reboot, but an expansion. But new information hints that perhaps things are heating up with the new Matrix entry — and that the original masterminds behind the series would be coming back one way or another.

That information comes from one of the Wachowskis’ old colleagues. In an interview with Yahoo, John Wick 3 director Chad Stahelski (who was Keanu Reeves’ stunt double and an eventual stunt coordinator in The Matrix films) dropped some new intel on the upcoming film.

After paying lip service to his ex-bosses by saying “if you can’t smell the Wachowski on [John Wick 3], you haven’t watched it,” Stahelski was asked if he’d be down to jack back into The Matrix. While he was reluctant to say he’d helm a movie in the franchise (“There’s a reason fealty is a big part of John Wick,” the director says), he also shed a little light on the involvement of the sisters.

“I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved,” Stahelski said. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.” Who wouldn’t want to get hit by a car in order to be in a new Matrix film? Especially if the Wachowskis are involved...in some sort of expansion of the franchise, by the sounds of things.

While Stahelski doesn’t know the details of the directing situation (“I’m not sure if Lana is”), he confirms that the sisters are involved — “and if they wanted help, I would absolutely put down whatever I was doing to help them.” And if the sisters were truly helming the new project, and presented him with the right script, Reeves would be down to bring back Neo. “That would be a gift,” Keanu said. “I wouldn’t say no to that. Yeah.”

Penn gave a cyptic comment on the situation on Twitter, saying that anything could happen - but for fans not to count on anything being certain:

While the Wachowskis recently shut down their Chicago production offices because they had no pending productions, but perhaps, thanks to this new knowledge, it’s because they knew they’d be taking a long break to be in Hollywood — kickstarting a new chapter in the Matrix franchise.