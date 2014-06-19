Latest Stories

Wait, Harrison Ford actually broke his leg on the set of Star Wars VII?

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 19, 2014

Details have been trickling out for a week about Harrison Ford’s injury on the set of Star Wars: Episode VII, and now it sounds like it might be even worse than first reported.

Ford’s publicist Ina Treciokas has confirmed to BBC News that the actor actually broke his leg, not his ankle, while reportedly shooting a scene at the door of the Millennium Falcon. According to initial reports, the door of the spaceship fell on Ford and injured him.

The break also required surgery, though Treciokas thankfully notes the actor is doing well in the wake of the procedure and is expected to recover soon. Here’s an excerpt of her statement:

“His surgery was successful and he will begin rehab shortly. He’s doing well and looks forward to returning to work.”

We obviously don’t know how big a role the 71-year-old actor has in the long-awaited sequel, but it's probably fairly significant since they managed to lure him back to the franchise, so we’d think J.J. Abrams will be doing some shuffling with the schedule to avoiding losing any time while Ford recuperates.

Regardless, Disney is locked in hard for that Dec. 18, 2015, date, so we’d expect they’ll figure something out. Godspeed, Han. Fast recovery.

Tag: Harrison Ford
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: JJ Abrams

