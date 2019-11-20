Wait, is The Snyder Cut of Justice League actually going to happen? [Ep. 111]

After two years of being used as both rallying cry (by ardent fans) and punchline (by ironic Film Twitterers), it's looking like there may be more to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut than just a trending topic.

Director Zack Snyder made two DC Comics movies, to middling reviews but box office success, before he left the production of what would have been his third in the summer of 2017 after the death of his adult daughter. Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon to finish the job on Justice League, and The Avengers director rewrote and reshot much of the movie. It was a flop with both critics and moviegoers, and since then, devoted fans have been clamoring for his original vision for the DC Comics superhero team-up.

On Sunday, the second anniversary of the film's release, Justice League stars Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck tweeted out the hashtag, putting up the digital bat signal for fans who have never given up hope. On this episode of The Fandom Files, we bring back Chris Wong-Swenson, one of the most active fans in the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, to get his reaction, learn more about the hard-fought campaign that the fandom is still mounting and what the future holds.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!