Wait, Karen Gillan's hair (and just her hair) could be in the next Star Wars movie?

Sci-fi favorite Karen Gillan is trading in her Doctor Who frequent flyer miles for a trip into deep space with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — but her hair could make a pit stop in the new Star Wars film. Huh?

You see, Gillan had to chop off her trademark ‘do to play the bald alien badass Nebula, and thanks to the glory of synergy (Disney+Marvel+Lucasfilm), they apparently turned her hair into a wig that was shipped over to the folks making the new Star Wars series. Seriously.

Here’s how Gillan told the story in an interview with Collider, when asked what it was like to shave her head:

“No, I was laughing hysterically. It really hit me when I woke up the next morning. That's when I was like, ‘Oh, my god, where's my hair?!’ But also, everyone kept me in good spirit. Everyone was laughing and telling jokes. Marvel are the best company to work for, they really are. They treat you really well. They made my hair into the most incredible well-made wig and they gave it to the Star Wars people. It's just so funny to think that my hair is made into a wig, next to all these Star Wars monster heads in a warehouse. I thought that was really funny.”

Now, all we can think about is how the “Star Wars people” might use that wig in Star Wars: Episode VII, or possibly one of the spinoffs. What do you think? Do we need to keep an eye out for her trademark coif in J.J. Abrams’ sequel?

(Via Collider)