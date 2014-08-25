Latest Stories

Scott Wolf
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Nancy Drew trades Freddy Prinze Jr. for Scott Wolf; CBS orders Evil; Fox calls neXt
Game of Thrones concert
Tag: TV
Winter is coming to a city near you: Game of Thrones concert going back on the road
Michael Rooker
Tag: Movies
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad wants Michael Rooker to sink his teeth into King Shark
FFVII
Tag: Games
Sony State of Play reveals first look at Final Fantasy VII Remake, Predator: Hunting Grounds and more
53b5c9a145751.jpg

Wait, so Marvel isn't making a Guardians of the Galaxy animated series?

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Aug 25, 2014

Back at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel showed off a sizzle reel for an animated version of Guardians of the Galaxy that led most people to believe they were developing a full series around the buzzy new team — but that’s apparently not the case. At least, not yet.

In an interview with Comic Book Resources, Marvel’s vice president of current animation, Stephen Wacker, was asked what fans might expect from the Guardians series, and his response was, essentially, “Uhh, what Guardians series?”

Though most everyone took the footage reveal at Comic-Con to mean a Guardians series would soon join Ultimate Spider-Man, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. and Avengers Assemble on the Disney XD schedule, Wacker confirmed that is not the case. That doesn’t mean they’re not considering it, but a series has not been announced or confirmed:

“We definitively did not announce a GOTG animated series, Wacker said. "We just showed some test footage that one of our animators (Leo Riley) was working on. We have seen the GOTG guest star in all of our current animated series, though, and you can expect more to come as the year goes on.
"All that said, I was as excited about the movie as anyone and certainly knowing the behind-the-scenes conversations about it the past few years thanks to working on the comic made it an even deeper experience.”

Okay, first off — this kind of sucks. Guardians is a hot property these days, and the animated version of the team that has popped up in Marvel’s animated shows (including an appearance just a month ago on Ultimate Spider-Man) is arguably the best thing Marvel’s animated slate has in its arsenal. Seriously, Rocket and Groot absolutely steal the show every single time they show up.

(Via Comic Book Resources)

Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Disney XD

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: