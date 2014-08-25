Wait, so Marvel isn't making a Guardians of the Galaxy animated series?

Back at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel showed off a sizzle reel for an animated version of Guardians of the Galaxy that led most people to believe they were developing a full series around the buzzy new team — but that’s apparently not the case. At least, not yet.

In an interview with Comic Book Resources, Marvel’s vice president of current animation, Stephen Wacker, was asked what fans might expect from the Guardians series, and his response was, essentially, “Uhh, what Guardians series?”

Though most everyone took the footage reveal at Comic-Con to mean a Guardians series would soon join Ultimate Spider-Man, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. and Avengers Assemble on the Disney XD schedule, Wacker confirmed that is not the case. That doesn’t mean they’re not considering it, but a series has not been announced or confirmed:

“We definitively did not announce a GOTG animated series, Wacker said. "We just showed some test footage that one of our animators (Leo Riley) was working on. We have seen the GOTG guest star in all of our current animated series, though, and you can expect more to come as the year goes on.

"All that said, I was as excited about the movie as anyone and certainly knowing the behind-the-scenes conversations about it the past few years thanks to working on the comic made it an even deeper experience.”

Okay, first off — this kind of sucks. Guardians is a hot property these days, and the animated version of the team that has popped up in Marvel’s animated shows (including an appearance just a month ago on Ultimate Spider-Man) is arguably the best thing Marvel’s animated slate has in its arsenal. Seriously, Rocket and Groot absolutely steal the show every single time they show up.

