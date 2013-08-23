Latest Stories

Wait until you see which DC character got a radical redesign now!

Contributed by
Dany Roth
Aug 23, 2013

DC's New 52 has been going on for quite a while now, but don't think that means they're done with the sweeping changes just yet. 

Barbara Gordon can walk, Amanda Waller is young and thin, Red Robin may never have been actual Robin -- DC changed many things when they rebooted relaunched every comic they had. We thought that we were safe. We thought that is was over. It's not.

Lobo is getting a face-(and body)-lift. "But wait," you might be saying. "Hasn't Lobo already technically showed up in the DC 52 more or less as he always has been?" Yes, but according to DC editor-in-chief Bob Harras, that guy is a fake. And that faker is precisely what the story is about. Says Haras, "A ruthless killer, Lobo is on a quest to kill the man who has taken his name."

So what does the "real" Lobo look like? Well, see for yourself.

lobonew.jpg

Because we unleash judgment, let's hear more from Harras about what makes this Lobo different from his predecessor, other than physical appearance.

This Lobo is equal parts strong, vicious, and driven. There’s a darker and more logical idea about what a force of nature like him is capable of. After all, this is someone who can infiltrate high society, fly a space ship, and adhere to a very specific moral code that’s not your typical anti-hero one. Oh, and, this one-shot takes place very far away from Earth. And when I say very far away, I mean it takes place literally on the other side of the galaxy.

We get that the Lobo standard we've come to know and love is a little bit dated in some ways, but that's kind of what we loved about him. Lobo was sort of an alien out of time, equal parts burly and surly, and an uncompromising, self-involved jerk. That was the appeal!

We're just nervous that, along with the weight (and the rad facial hair), this new Lobo will also have shed too much personality. In fairness, though, that Lobo classic we described was not actually how he started, and he's changed before. One time he was even a woman!

So we're not so sure about Lobo-nu. But we'll give him his chance when we makes his first appearance in Justice League #23.2: Lobo.

(via Newsarama)

