It's a Supernatural reunion at The CW's Walker, thanks to guest directors Jensen Ackles, Richard Speight Jr.

The Winchester Brothers are back, baby! Well...kind of. Supernatural alums Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have officially reunited at The CW for Season 2 of Walker (a modern day reboot of the Chuck Norris classic: Walker, Texas Ranger), which returns to the network at the end of October.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed this week that Ackles will helm the seventh episode of the show's sophomore outing. The actor already has plenty experience behind the camera, having directed six episodes of Supernatural.

But wait — there's more! Ackles isn't the only Supernatural vet to sit in the director's chair for Walker Season 2. Richard Speight Jr. (known for playing Gabriel/Loki/The Trickster across 12 episodes) just concluded filming on the second episode of the new season. "Thanks to @TheCWWalker crew and cast for another absolutely fantastic experience," he wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I appreciate all you all do — and you all do it so well. Episode 2 of Season 2 is a wrap!"

Ackles is currently in the early stages of development on a Supernatural prequel about Sam and Dean's parents, which he is set to produce and narrate. The announcement of the project back in June caused Padalecki, who was caught totally unawares, to lash out on social media. Fortunately, he and Ackles were able to connect over the phone and sort things out — and they're apparently very cool now, if they're back working together.

"It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say: 'Hey, I’m not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don’t know about this.' And I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect that people will understand," Padalecki said during an interview last month. "It’s hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it’s like, 'Oh, he doesn’t know! They’re going to kill each other! The world is ending' And I’m like, 'No, no, no.' [Laughs] I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that."

Walker returns to The CW for its second season Thursday, Oct. 28.