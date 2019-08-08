WIRE Buzz: The Walking Dead releases first glimpse at S10; The Resistance comic; more

This WIRE Buzz offers up previews of zombie mayhem, post-apocalyptic superherodom, and Quentin Tarantino's next project. Either on TV, film, or in comics, the end is nigh — so let’s take a look.

First up are the first photos released from The Walking Dead’s Season 10. After all the announcements about the franchise’s feature films and new spin-offs, fans can’t be blamed for forgetting that, oh yes, AMC’s original adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic is still going on without Andrew Lincoln. And it appears to be adding some familiar faces back into the fray.

As per the photos below, it looks like Sydney Park’s Cyndie will be back in post-timehop action alongside Daryl, Carol, Michonne, and Dianne. It’s been a minute since fans have seen Park — and hey, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, and Avi Nash are here too.

Take a look:



Plenty of compound bows and spears compliment the battles and gardening on its way for the cast of zombie survivors. Jeffery Dean Morgan’s Negan is still making good while the rest of the crew are just trying to make it at all. Looks like plenty of action should still take place even in this later, more settled version of The Walking Dead.

The flagship zombie program returns to AMC on Oct. 6.

Next, a new comic from upstart publisher Artists, Writers & Artisans (the brainchild of ex-Marvel execs Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso). It’s called The Resistance, it’s six issues long, and it’s going to combine two of the most popular premises in all of genre media: post-apocalyptic survival and superheroes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Mike Deodato Jr.’s project is launching a shared superhero universe for the publisher. “The Resistance is the series that lays down the foundation for our shared universe — a universe that is rooted in the 21st Century,” AWA chief creative officer Axel Alonso said.

A global disease has wiped out “hundreds of millions,” but those that survive are left...changed. These mutants/superheroes/augmented humans “must discover who they are, why they possess these powers and what, if any, responsibility they bear for what happened,” said Alonso. “Are they harbingers of perils to come… or Earth’s last hope?” That means relatively grounded stories about what would happen if “15-20 million people with powers suddenly emerged out of the population” that aren’t afraid of razzing traditional superhero narratives.

“What we find on the micro scale is that, like fame and money, powers make you more of what you were beforehand: if you were a jerk before fame and money, you're a bigger jerk afterward; if you were kind before fame and money, you're kinder afterward,” Straczynski said. “Same with power. The Resistance is thus a character story filled with people from every walk of life, from every part of the world, told against a backdrop as big as the planet itself, which sets the stage for a shared universe approach that has never been attempted before in comics.”

With so many people changed, it’s not like there was a giant Justice League born overnight. Instead, The Resistance looks to take the experiment of the X-Men (the them-against-us murkiness of it all) and expand it to a much larger global population.

The Resistance launches in the spring of 2020.

Finally, fresh off of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood's history-adjacent and confusingly-puncutated antics, writer/director Quentin Tarantino sounds like he's down to dabble once again in genre. But maybe not just in a Star Trek movie. This time, horror is on the table.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Tarantino was asked about making a horror movie for his tenth and final outing by an interviewer who was wowed by a mid-film scene that takes place on a hippy-infested ranch. It's a spooky scene and makes a good case for a full-length horror flick from the director. Tarantino, to his credit, doesn't back down from the challenge.

Take a look:

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth film,” Tarantino said. “I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film. And I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence. I do think it’s vaguely terrifying. And I didn’t quite realize how good we did it, frankly to tell you the truth, until my editor told me. I make some reference to the killers walking up the hill. He goes, ‘the Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film.'"

"I said, 'Oh, it's good? It's working?' and he goes, 'No, no no, Quentin you don't understand. It’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with a budget. It's like Brad Pitt is walking into the f***ing Texas Chain Saw Massacre'.” Tarantino is jazzed about the comparison and now we all have our fingers (and toes) crossed that he'll dive back into horror for his next film.