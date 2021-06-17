The Walking Dead: AMC punches ticket on first Season 11 pics; sets July premiere for 'Origins' miniseries

Even as it stalks toward its final season, The Walking Dead and its survivors are about as far from salvation and stability as they’ve ever been. With only two months before Season 11 arrives to close the last chapter on AMC’s long-running zombie series, the network is teasing a quartet of first-look photos, as well as a new summer event series titled Origins set to explore the backstories of four fan-favorite characters.

Alexandria’s finest enter the final season in truly post-apocalyptic shape, salvaging their plans for the settlement the best they can after the Whisperers, led by Beta (Ryan Hurst), tunneled their way in. As a couple of the new shots suggest, the Survivors will have to head back underground themselves (like, all the way to the subway station), penetrating new dangers and scrounging resources to keep life in their besieged outpost from flickering out for good.

Check out the new Season 11 shots below:

Credit: AMC

Credit: AMC

Credit: AMC

Credit: AMC

AMC and Skybound Entertainment also shared a new Season 11 synopsis that appears to hint at a link to creator Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel series as the basis for where the final episodes might take us. “If you’re familiar with the comic, you know where at least some of this is going,” teased Skybound in the release. “As always, it will be interesting to see all the way the show remains faithful vs how it changes and adapts to the TV medium.”

Story-wise, the Survivors “must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years,” the network previewed. “But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own.”

Running alongside the fight to keep their outpost (which now includes the Wardens) from going under, “Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group” — all “unbeknownst to those at Alexandria.”

Building the buzz ahead of the new season’s August debut, AMC is also launching a four-part event series title The Walking Dead: Origins. Premiering exclusively at AMC+, each episode “charts the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations” with actors Norman Reedus (Daryl), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Jeffery Dean Morgan (Negan), and Melissa McBride (Carol) — as well as a look back with “clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far.”

Origins kicks off on July 15 with “Daryl’s Story,” followed by episodes centering on Maggie (July 22), Negan (July 29), and Carol (Aug. 5). AMC is also getting a head start with a pre-debut campaign teasing “11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11,” with fresh reveals, photos, trailers, and more arriving each week until the season premiere. The Walking Dead returns for its series-concluding 11th season at AMC starting at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 22.