Walking Dead spinoff casts three newcomers to lead the post-apocalypse generation

One of AMC’s two upcoming series slated to expand on The Walking Dead’s larger universe reportedly will focus on the younger generation born after the zombie apocalypse, and now we’re getting a first look at a few of the newcomers who’ll be taking point in putting society back together.

Variety reports that the still-untitled show — one of three TWD spinoffs, including the ongoing Fear the Walking Dead — has cast young actors Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston for three of the new series’ leading roles. Details are still light on the as-yet-unnamed character each will play, but the report does offer a few broad descriptions.

Alexa Mansour (Credit: JB Lacroix / WireImage via Getty Images)

Nicolas Cantu (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Hal Cumpston (Credit: Bilched Productions)

Mansour, who’s previously appeared on Law & Order: SVU and Blumhouse’s Unfiltered: Dark Web, reportedly will play an upbeat and funny “good-natured rule breaker” who conceals an inner sadness beneath her peppy exterior.

Cantu, whose previous credits include The Good Place and a voice role in Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, will play a friendly, diminutive karate black belt who’s “small for his age” and is also an “old soul.”

Cumpston, meanwhile, will play a shy, introverted loner who is “big for his age” and tends to scare some children — a fact he wishes he could change. Cumpston previously wrote and starred in Bilched, an Australian comedy in which he played an unmotivated antihero who finally begins to take his future seriously.

The youth-led (and reportedly female-focused) spinoff evolves a new part of the post-apocalyptic world introduced with AMC’s flagship The Walking Dead, which is rounding the corner toward its 10th season, in the wake of the end of the Robert Kirkman-created comics on which the show is based. In addition to Fear the Walking Dead, now in its fifth season, there’s also this youth-driven spinoff, as well as a second announced TWD spinoff series for which details remain extremely light. The series featuring Mansour, Cantu, and Cumpston is reportedly set to begin filming its first 10 episodes this summer, with an expected Season 1 debut on AMC sometime next year.