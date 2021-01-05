Walking Dead star Samantha Morton hospitalized but 'on the mend;' urges mask-wearing

Samantha Morton announced via social media that she has been hospitalized but is recovering. Although The Walking Dead star didn’t specify why she was seeking care, she did add the hashtags #WearAMask and #COVID19 in her tweet announcing her hospitalization and thanking both hospital workers for their care and fans for their concern.

“Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling,” the actress wrote on Twitter on Monday. "I’m ok tonight because of them."

She then posted a photo of herself in a hospital wearing a mask and face shield, then later tweeted that she was “on the mend,” before once again urging people to wear a mask.

The Academy Award-nominated actress appeared in the ninth and 10th seasons of The Walking Dead as Alpha, leader of the survivor group The Whisperers, which wear the faces of the undead to hide from them (and to creep the living way the hell out). She also played the precog Agatha in Steven Spielberg's 2002 sci-fi thriller Minority Report.