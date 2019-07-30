The Walking Dead's latest spin-off heads to 'a new world' in first teaser

As The Walking Dead comic ends and its pair of AMC shows (The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead) plod along their later seasons, the franchise is primed for bold moves. Rick Grimes abandoned TV for the big screen, but the more exciting development is the next-gen spin-off becoming the third series adapted from the comic universe. This still-untitled show figures the best way to freshen the series is through fresh eyes, like those of its young stars who will be venturing out into an infested world that is the only one they've known.

In the show’s first teaser trailer, concept art evolves from actively hostile to supernaturally overgrown. Think Annihilation rather than George Romero. And actors Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston all explain why their characters are choosing to go out there.

Check it out:

“A new world of The Walking Dead,” the video concludes. Leaving the nest is scary but necessary, especially for these teens looking for a bit of rebellion and a bit of self-definition. This also means they’ll be able to choose their own way — not everyone that leaves will come back and nobody that leaves will come back the same.

"What if you grew up in a world of safety and you decided to leave? To discover the truth of who you are and what the world really is. You know, growing up,” the teaser asks. Referencing that even the two sprawling small-screen narratives only showcased a small section of how the world dealt with its zombie apocalypse, the teaser welcomed fans to a new perspective — one possibly more similar to the Telltale games than the current series.

The Walking Dead's new spin-off hits AMC in spring of 2020.