Comic-Con@Home: The Walking Dead: World Beyond sets premiere date, teases mythology answers

The creators and cast of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond — the only series in The Walking Dead universe that was created from the jump as a limited series — virtually assembled to reveal the Season 2 premiere date, and to tease the end game of the series.

For fans waiting with bated breath to see what happens next, co-creator Scott Gimple revealed that The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres on AMC October 3, followed by The Talking Dead. And super eager fans can see new episodes early on AMC+.

The opening of the panel provided a sneak preview clip that picks up where the Season 1 finale left off with Felix (Nico Tortorell), Iris (Aliyah Royale), and Will (Jelani Alladin) discussing the hard truths Willl has come to find. Setting up a season full of characters who will be discovering their places in this post-apocalyptic reality, executive producer, Gimple, and showrunner Matthew Negrete, said answers will be an ongoing theme.

Watch the full panel below:

Video of The Walking Dead: World Beyond | Comic-Con@Home 2021

Gimple shared that Season 2 audiences and characters will be seeing different corners of the world and who inhabit them. “We will see at least three distinct new worlds with distinct characters."

He also confirmed that a tapestry was being woven between the three The Walking Dead series currently on the air: The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and this series. “Fear is set many years before this [series], The Walking Dead is a little ahead of this [series]. But what I am proud of with all of them is that they own their own piece of [the mythology], but it serves the other pieces."

"And this season especially tells the in-between stories that are part of bigger mythology,” he continued. “It fills in story gaps, or knowledge, that the audiences doesn’t know. And there are moments where there are specific joinings of the worlds.”

However, Gimple said without any caveats that one of those connectors will not be the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

As for the new characters coming into the story, Negrete teased that the group Will has been with, “Seem to be potential new allies. We’ll learn a lot more of who they are, and where they come from. It will be different from prior The Walking Dead universe. stories. And they have a unique relationship with the CRM."

Since this is the unique series in the universe to have a definitive ending, Negrete was asked if that fluctuated much in the making of Season 2, to which he admited, "Not much."

"It was always a close-ended series," he added. "We knew a lot about where the characters would end. And while there’s always fluidity, there are certain endings we have stuck to. It's amazing how many early concepts held true. And it's always great to know your ending and work to it."

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond debuts on AMC Sunday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. EST.

