Bond writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge weighs in on ‘fantasy nightmare’ of 007 and Lashana Lynch rumors

The prolific Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on a high right now. Season 2 of her critically acclaimed Fleabag is receiving all kinds of awards attention, as is Killing Eve, the spy/assassin phenomenon that she adapted, created, and now executive produces. Having proved herself in the kill-or-get-killed world of international murderers and the like, it's no wonder that Daniel Craig himself requested that Waller-Bridge punch up the script for the latest James Bond movie, thought to be Craig's final outing.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective), the movie, still only known as "Bond 25", already has a roster of credited writers — Fukunaga himself has worked on it, as has Scott Z. Burns, Robert Wade, and Neal Purvis. Craig must have loved the diabolical antics of Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and the agent trying to capture her (Sandra Oh) on Killing Eve, because Waller-Bridge has now become only the second woman to be credited with writing on a Bond movie.

Waller-Bridge mentions the project during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "There's something about James Bond that always intrigued me in a similar way that Villanelle did," she says, referencing Killing Eve's alluring assassin. "They live a fantasy! But it's a life none of us would ever want, if we're honest. We don't want to go put a bullet in someone's head to sleep with people and have martinis. It's a kind of fantasy nightmare."

What does she have to say about Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) appearing in the film, including rumors that she could be taking on the mantle of 007? According to Waller-Bridge, "The whole thing has potential to birth new iconic characters all the time."

Though she is, for lack of a better way to say it, so hot right now, Waller-Bridge downplays her importance to Bond as a whole. Though new interest in all things Bond has sparked thanks to her coming aboard, she doesn't think her joining the writing team is that big of a deal. In the end, it's all about Fukunaga for her.

"A lot has been made of me coming on board because I'm a woman, and that's wonderful," she says. "But also I can't take credit for the movie that was written. It's Cary's movie."

"Bond 25" is tentatively expected to blow a smoke screen and deploy an oil slick on April 8, 2020.