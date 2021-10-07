WandaVision's Agatha Harkness conjuring her own magical Marvel TV spinoff at Disney+

It's been Agatha all along! According to a new report from Variety, a WandaVision spinoff centered around Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness — an ancient witch who manipulates Wanda and introduces her to the secrets of the Darkhold — is currently in the works at Disney+.

Specific plot details are currently floating somewhere out in the ether of the multiverse, but the show is described as "a dark comedy." WandaVision's head writer and executive producer, Jac Schaeffer, is expected to return alongside Hahn, whose portrayal of Harkness nabbed her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

The series racked up a total of 23 nods, but only took ended up with two of them — one for costumes and one for Agatha's Munsters-inspired theme song: "Agatha All Along."

It's unclear if an Agatha-based project would be set before or after the events of WandaVision, which ended with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) wiping Agatha's memory before trapping her in Westview. Could Miss Harkness make an appearance in next year's Multiverse of Madness to give Wanda some sage magical advice like she does in the comics?

"I'm excited for everyone to go on this ride and what I know of what comes after [WandaVision] is pretty exciting," Schaeffer teasing during an interview with SYFY WIRE while the show was still dropping new episodes.

The writer producer/signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television earlier this year.

All nine episodes of WandaVision are currently available to stream on Disney+.