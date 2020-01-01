Disney+ teases new release for WandaVision, coming in 2020?!

It's 2020 and everything's coming up Wanda! Well, WandaVision that is. The highly anticipated original series from Disney+ and Marvel Studios about Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) has apparently been moved up an entire year, from 2021 to 2020!

A celebratory New Years Day post made by Disney+ on Twitter left little to the imagination. The tweet reads in part, "From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year."

We like to think our vision is pretty good and there's no mistaking the phrase "this year", right? The video contains a montage of several Disney+ shows coming in 2020. Fans will no doubt recognize the inclusion of Wanda and Vision in their 1950s attire from the teaser Disney released at D23. Disney had originally teased the series with a Spring 2021 release. It's worth mentioning we're still waiting on an official release date.

The vintage feel of the show was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer along with acknowledgment from Olsen that things were 'gonna get weird.'

The planned six-episode series will dive into the back story for how Wanda becomes the Scarlet Witch. The show will also feature a new adventure between one of the MCUs most iconic quirky couples, Vision and Wanda. Details, however, are still pretty scant.

If you want to know more about how this is at all possible considering Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed Wanda and Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, SYFY WIRE has a guide for that! The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It looks as if the 1950s inspired series will take at least some of its influence from comics creator Tom King's first issue of Vision.

Credit: Marvel Comics

On the purple carpet for the release of Avengers: Endgame, Olsen acknowledged the series is pulling from multiple comic books. The lead actors promise the show will be genre-bending and avant-garde.

We can't wait!

The cast of WandaVision also includes Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), and Kathryn Hahn.

Don't worry, we'll keep you up-to-date on all things WandaVision in 2020 and beyond.