WandaVision reveals Monica's engineering contact, so were those 'Fantastic' theories '4' real?

WandaVision's seventh episode ("Breaking the Fourth Wall") confirmed a major fan theory that's been circulating the internet since the MCU series first premiered last month. It also affirmed our hypothesis from last week that Monica Rambeau (Teynoah Parris) would gain superpowers like she does in the comics. Photon has arrived, ladies and gentlemen!

At the same time, however, the latest entry in Marvel's mind fudge debunked another piece of buzz-worthy fan speculation, leaving many viewers disappointed in their hopes for an expanding comic book universe. But not all is lost — there are still two episodes left to the season, which means Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige, Matt Shakman, and the rest of the WandaVision crew still have plenty of chances to surprise us.

**SPOILER WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for Episode 7 of Wandavision!***

For the last few weeks, Monica has planned to re-enter the Hex with a movable fallout shelter hopefully able to withstand the immense, reality-warping radiation created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who we now know is not the only magic-user in Westview, New Jersey. Anyway, in Episode 5 ("On a Very Special Episode..."), Monica says she has an aerospace engineering friend who would be able to construct such a sturdy vehicle.

This throwaway line threw fans into a tizzy and they began speculating that Rambeau's contact was none other than Reed Richards, leading member of the Fantastic Four. It wasn't such a wild stretch, either. After all, Richards is a brilliant scientist in the comics who — along with Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Benn Grimm — received his powers from cosmic radiation.

The theory was even more emboldened by Hayward's admission in Episode 4 "We Interrupt This Program") that S.W.O.R.D. was having trouble recruiting willing participants for missions in outer space. It seemed like WandaVision might be laying the groundwork for the introduction of Marvel's First Family. As fans who saw the newest episode are already aware, though, that didn't pan out in this week's episode when Monica's friend turned out to be a U.S. Air Force major by the name of Goodner (played by Rachael Thompson). While Hayward turned out to be a big jerk-face, Goodner remains loyal to the Rambeau family.

Nevertheless, after so much potential build-up for an F4 debut, audiences were crestfallen to say the least, but maybe that was the point. Perhaps this was all a heaping ladle full of misdirection for an even bigger reveal down the road. In fact, the word "misdirection" pretty much sums up the entire show, which of course deals in magic and illusion.

While Richards didn't show up, we can still take solace in the fact that the Fantastic Four will receive their own MCU feature from Spider-Man director Jon Watts. For years now, Marvel acolytes have lobbied for John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place) to be cast in the role of Richards.

Only two episodes of WandaVision now remain. The eighth installment premieres on Disney+ next Friday, Feb. 26, with the finale arriving Friday, March 5. A behind-the-scenes documentary about the show's production (part of Assembled, Marvel Studios' new series about the making of of Phase 4) will air the following week on Friday, March 12.

But don't worry! The MCU love-fest continues, as Falcon and Winter Soldier premieres the week after that on March 19.