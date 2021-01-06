With first WandaVision clip, Elizabeth Olsen promises sitcom format isn't just a 'fun trick'

Despite being an android with god-like abilities, Paul Bettany's Vision still has irrational phobias just like any human. What does he fear? ... Thunder. Sorry, Thor.

In the first official clip from Marvel Studios' WandaVision series, we find Vision and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) awakened by something that goes bump in the night. Shot in black and white and rife with studio audience laughter, the scene is inspired by the "60s Bewitched episode," according to Olsen, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday evening to discuss the project. As we know, the Disney+ show will explore numerous sitcom formats, starting with the 1950s and progressing all the way into the 21st century.

"There's a reason for it," the actress said of the sitcom element. "It's not just a fun trick we do. We tried to film each episode as authentically as we could to each decade. And then in the '50s, we filmed in front of a live studio audience filled with so many NDAs. It was really strange and fun and we had practical special effects on strings. The whole thing was so silly and so much fun."

You can watch the clip (starting at 4:24) below:

Video of Elizabeth Olsen on WandaVision Fan Theories &amp; Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Clip

The actress also remarked how "meta" it was to be replicating classic TV styles when her own sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, played Michelle Tanner on the iconic late-1980s sitcom Full House.

Olsen is currently in the U.K. for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which directly ties into the events of WandaVision. However, the Sam Raimi-directed sequel is currently on pause due to rising COVID-19 infections in Britain, which just entered a fresh national lockdown.

"Since the hospitals are overwhelmed here, we can't go back to work until that calms down," she said. "I'm safely hanging out here and really grateful that I get to be working. Disney has kept me busy during quarantine."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ next Friday, Jan. 15. All nine episodes will be released on a weekly basis (à la The Mandalorian) every Friday.