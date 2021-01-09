WandaVision first reactions: Critics hype Marvel’s sitcom setup as ‘fun,’ ‘clever,’ ‘tense,’ & ‘gripping’

With only days to go before WandaVision kicks off Marvel’s small-screen ambitions at Disney+, reviewers are finally getting the chance to share their first reactions to the unlikely duo’s trippy, 1950’s-style setup for domestic bliss.

While proper reviews will come later, the early responses to the series's first season already are raising the hype level for Marvel's first foray into linking the MCU between screens both big and small. Critics who caught the show’s first three screener episodes took to Twitter on Saturday to declare, pretty much unanimously, that WandaVision brings something new and welcome to the MCU’s tried-and-true big-screen formula, mining its sitcom structure for much more than just easy laughs.

Some of the responses below may contain very mild spoilers if you’re the kind of Marvel fan who’s been steering completely clear of advance info, so here’s the point of no return before we get to the fun stuff.

**Spoiler Warning: There are light spoilers for the first three episode of WandaVision below. Make like Thanos and snap yourself out of here if you want to go in with fresh eyes!**

Check out what the reviewers are saying:

Exciting stuff, right? WandaVision marks the first MCU-connected Marvel series to make its long-awaited debut at Disney+, setting up tie-ins with upcoming Phase 4 movies while also connecting with future Marvel shows. Marvel creative chief Kevin Feige serves as producer not only for WandaVision, but for all the other Marvel series getting set to premiere at Disney’s streaming platform, and Feige has said the studio is aiming for movie-like quality across the board. Of the 14 MCU-connected shows that’ve been announced, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is up next with a March 19 premiere, followed by a slew of other Marvel series including Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Marvel's What If…?, Moon Knight, and more.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda (aka the Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany as Vision, WandaVision takes Disney+ by storm beginning Jan. 15.