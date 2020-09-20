WandaVision goes for throwback comedy gold in new Disney+ teaser

Vision and the Scarlet Witch never looked quite like this on the MCU’s big screen, that's for sure. Showing up with a new WandaVision teaser midway through Sunday’s Emmy Awards presentation, Marvel took the dynamic duo back to the early days of comedy for real, airing a black-and-white clip with plenty of callouts to TV's golden age.

Disney+ has previously teased that WandaVision (and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) will hit some decidedly different thematic beats than what we’ve come to expect from them in high-stakes MCU blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War — and the trailer’s vibe is definitely lighthearted and cheeky, if not just downright wholesome.

Check it out:

Video of WandaVision | Official Trailer | Disney+ Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Disney+ describes the new series — the first of the planned Marvel spinoffs set to debut on the platform — as “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” Hmm…maybe all that black-and-white goodness will end up making for a jarring contrast between the duo’s real-world surroundings and the super-powered reality lurking beneath the surface.

It's definitely different, right? More than ever, we’re super-intrigued at how WandaVision will take one of the MCU’s most well-loved (and tragic) story arcs and give it new direction on the small screen. Disney+ hasn’t revealed a firm debut date, but in a release that accompanied the new clip, Disney said the six-episode series is on track to hit the streaming platform sometime before the end of this year.