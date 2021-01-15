WandaVision fans spot a 'Grim' Easter egg in 2-part premiere as Twitter buzzes over mysterious beekeper

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+, and they've already given viewers plenty to think about. In particular, the second, Bewitched-inspired episode has fans talking about a rather "Grim" Easter egg briefly glimpsed within the animated opening credits.

BE FAIR WARNED: The following contains major plot spoilers for the MCU series, so if you haven't watched the season premiere yet...well, what are you waiting for?

Ok, let's get down to brass tacks, shall we?

As the animated Vision (played in live-action by Paul Bettany) gets ready for work and phases his body through the ceiling and into the living room below, you can clearly see some bones and what appears to be a spiked helmet sitting sitting alongside the house's plumbing system. Numerous people on Twitter have pointed out that the helmet-looking object is identical to the headwear used by the scythe-wielding Marvel villain known as Eric Williams, aka Grim Reaper — a character who has a history with both Scarlet Witch and Vision.

In the comics, Grim Reaper offered to transfer the latter's mind into a human body and while Vision ultimately refused, the concept would still work nicely in a post-Infinity War/Endgame MCU, where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is both grieving her lover's death and wishing she could bring him back somehow.

A broach worn by next-door neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) may corroborate the antagonist's inclusion.

That possible Grim Reaper tease brings us to the ending of Episode 2 and the appearance of a mysterious beekeeper, who inexplicably climbs out of a Westview manhole in the middle of the night. Who is it? The Reaper? Someone else entirely?

We've got no clue right now, but the figure's mere presence clearly disturbs Wanda, and she immediately rewinds reality to a happier moment; one in which she and Vision realize that they're going to be parents. The unnamed beekeeper was the final exclamation point in a string of bizarre occurrences throughout WandaVision's retro season premiere. The titular characters can't remember how they came to live in such a quaint little town; a vibrantly colored toy helicopter intrudes upon the monochromatic sitcom universe; and someone is trying to contact Wanda through the radio, asking her if she can hear them and explain what's going on.

All of it gives credence to the theory that the TV show reality is a result of Scarlet Witch's grieving mind. She can't face the truth of Vision's death and has created a parallel dimension where they lived happily ever after. Moreover, if anything or anyone tries to penetrate that fantasy, she'll simply kick them out. One thing is for sure: something very strange is going on here and not all is what it seems. The various bits of promotional footage released so far have teased some kind of psychic barrier that seems to be monitored by the government or, most likely, S.W.O.R.D. (for more info on that Marvel agency, check out our recap of Episodes 1-2 right here).

The remaining seven installments will now be released on a weekly basis (à la The Mandalorian). To see what critics are saying about the show, click here.