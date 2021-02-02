WandaVision has at least one surprise cameo that makes Elizabeth Olsen ‘really excited’

We’re about halfway through WandaVision's nine-episode run, and Elizabeth Olsen has hinted there’s plenty in the back half of the show to make fans even more excited.

In an interview with TVLine, Olsen admitted that there’s a major cameo — one TVLine likens to the internet-breaking Luke Skywalker reveal in The Mandalorian — that she’s “very excited” about. WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer also hinted that “there are so many prizes left in store” for fans in the remaining episodes.

Who Olsen is referring to remains a mystery. But after last week’s episode, appropriately titled “We Interrupt This Program,” we finally learned a little bit about what’s happening outside of the sitcom world of Westview through the eyes of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings).

While those three — who all are working with or for S.W.O.R.D. — have as many questions as we do about what the heck is going on, a new trailer suggests that we’ll find out plenty more in the episodes to come.

In the meantime, several fans are sharing their own theories about what’s in store for Wanda and Vision —some of which Schaeffer has said are on the mark. Which ones are right though, remains to be seen, and none of the popular ones out there are focused on a Luke Skywalker-type of cameo. The mystery of WandaVision remains strong for now, though we can all tune in on Friday to see if we get any more clues.

New episodes of WandaVision premiere on Fridays on Disney+.