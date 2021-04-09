WandaVision boss confident Wanda and Vision will reunite again: 'They've done this before'

Several weeks ago, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was once again forced to bid farewell to the love of her life, Vision (Paul Bettany), in the season finale of WandaVision. That final moment of intimacy between the two characters reduced many fans to tears, but there is a small modicum of hope for their relationship. Appearing on The Empire Film Podcast, creator/showrunner Jac Schaeffer voiced her confidence that the two super-powered lovebirds will reunite somewhere down the road.

"They’ve done this before, which is horrible and kind of crazy that as storytellers, we signed up to tell what could be seen as the same story over again," she said, alluding to Vision's death by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. "But that was my way of reconciling that. That’s so beautiful [because] this is what makes them special and magical. That they’ve been at this precipice before and Vision is a Synthezoid of statistics. It actually does make scientific and probably sense that there will be more."

The executive producer went on to reveal that despite the fact the last episode was constantly being tweaked (especially once the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the latter half of production), the touching goodbye sequence was something she'd envisioned — no pun intended — from the very beginning.

“The last bit of that scene where they’re standing together and [Vision says] 'We’ve said goodbye before.' His questions about who he is and all that. That was early stuff," she added. "The finale took forever to write and was being rewritten almost to the end in terms of all the action pieces and logic pieces of Scarlet Witch’s power, and all of that stuff. Then COVID [hit] and there was some logistical rewriting, but that scene was shot early in the production schedule because it was written early in the process. And it was the heart of the show for me. Some of that language was part of my pitch. Originally, she had to perform a binding spell to bind him back to herself. So, that magic piece of it shifted, but when I pitched it to Paul, I pitched it as this. Him saying, ‘I’ve been all these things, what could I be next?’ That was always really important to me and I could see it very clearly."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now available to stream on Disney+. Wanda, who went into a self-imposed exile to study the secrets of the Darkhold, will return in next year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

