WandaVision's Kat Dennings on hopes for a Jimmy/Darcy spinoff: 'If it happens, I'm in'

WandaVision, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Disney+ streaming series, has packed quite a few big surprises into its first five episodes, and one of the most delightful is the surprising team-up of two MCU supporting characters in Episode 4. That episode, which stepped back from Wanda and Vision's sitcom adventures just a little bit to show us what was going on outside the idyllic TV bubble, featured the return of both Ant-Man and the Wasp's Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Thor: The Dark World's Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) as they teamed up to investigate the strange happenings in Westview.

The chemistry between Park and Dennings drew a lot of love from fans even as much of the episode focused on the rise of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in the MCU, and it wasn't long before calls for an X-Files style spinoff starring the duo began. It's an idea that's gotten so much attention over the last week that TV writers are even tweeting about drafting pitches for Marvel.

So, what does Dennings herself think?

"I'm in!" Dennings said in an interview with Extra when asked about the spinoff idea. "If it happens, I'm in."

Video of Kat Dennings&#039; Reaction to a &#039;WandaVision&#039; Spin-Off Idea, Plus: Will Darcy Lewis Be in ‘Thor 4’?

The notion that these two characters would carry their own series is, of course, still very hypothetical, but in discussing the sudden popularity of their team-up, Dennings attributed the fan reaction to the sheer unexpected nature of the combination.

"As a fan, you don't think that you're gonna end up acting with certain people, so Darcy and Jimmy Woo...you wouldn't expect that pairing, right? So, it's even more fun to do," she said. "And I think when we were sitting there doing the scenes, I was like, 'Oh, I bet people will like this.'"

The return of Darcy, who at one point seemed done in the MCU after The Dark World's Earthly subplots were abandoned for Thor: Ragnarok, has also led fans to wonder if Dennings might be secretly planning a big-screen return in Thor: Love and Thunder. That film, Taika Waititi's second in the MCU, is already confirmed to feature a major return for Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, and since Darcy was Jane's assistant, a reunion would make sense. Sadly, it seems Dennings — who still noted that returning to the MCU in any form has been "gratifying" — didn't wind up on that particular call sheet.

"I'm gonna say no only because they're shooting it," Dennings said when asked about appearing in Love and Thunder. "I'm here with you and they're in Australia, so I'm gonna say probably not."

Will Dr. Darcy Lewis continue to have a role to play in the larger MCU beyond the mysteries of WandaVision? Time will tell.

WandaVision returns with its sixth episode this Friday on Disney+.