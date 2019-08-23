Wandavision: Kat Dennings, Randall Park returning to the MCU at Disney+

It’s been a while since we’ve spent any quality time with Darcy Lewis, but thanks to the upcoming WandaVision series at Disney+, that’s all about to change.

Disney has revealed that Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy — the snarky, tech-savvy character she first portrayed in Kenneth Branagh’s first Thor movie way back in 2011 — when WandaVision arrives on the new Disney+ service after its launch this fall.

Randall Park also will be heading to the show, returning to the MCU to stretch his legs as FBI agent Jimmy Woo — who kept track of Ant-Man’s Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) once the small-time thief went free on parole. New to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Kathryn Hahn, whom Marvel said will play an inquisitive neighbor whose name hasn’t yet been revealed.

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Details on how Darcy and Jimmy will fit in with their newer superhero pals are still light, as Disney continues to roll out a whirlwind of news about its lineup of Marvel shows. But with their new small-screen gigs, both Dennings and Park may get the chance to step out of the shadows of their smaller supporting MCU roles.

Focusing on the Scarlet Witch and Vision (what else?), WandaVision will star Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the roles they’ve already made larger than life on the big screen, and reportedly will take on something of a 1950s vibe.

Olsen assured fans at SDCC this year that WandaVision will be a fun departure from what we’ve seen of Scarlet Witch and Vision thus far on the big screen. ”We're gonna have a lot of fun," Olsen said at Comic-Con. “We’re gonna get weird, we're gonna go deep, we're gonna have lots of surprises and we're gonna finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch.”

WandaVision is set to premiere in the spring of 2020 at Disney+.