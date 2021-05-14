WandaVision head writer reveals a Monica Rambeau plot line that never made the cut

With only nine episodes in its limited season, WandaVision didn't quite have the space to explore every possible storyline in this twisty world of Marvel sitcom chaos. But that doesn't mean the writers of the Disney+ show didn't have plans, such as one to tackle the other aspects of mental health and the ways in which grief and loss impact it.

In fact, according to head writer Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow), there was a whole storyline planned for Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in which she would get some professional help following her return to a post-"Blip" world and missing the death of her mother in the five years she'd been missing. (This would have been shortly after the recent events of Avengers Endgame which saw half the world's population restored again after Thanos had previously snapped them away.)

"My pitch was mapped to the stages of grief, it ended up being kind of a reductive thing," explained Schaeffer during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's "The Awardist" podcast. "I don't know if you know this or not, Teyonah, but [Monica] had a therapist in the base, the pop-up base, There were therapy scenes because we in the [writers'] room were very pro-therapy. We saw this show [as] being really about mental health."

However, time constraints within the show's story itself meant the storyline got cut.

"We were like, 'Well, we've got to have a therapist,'" continued Schaeffer. "And then [we] realized that there's not a lot of time in the pop-up [S.W.O.R.D.] base [outside Westview] for Monica to be stepping into her sessions at all."

While this is the last time Rambeau may appear in a Marvel show in the immediate future — though she could still appear in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series or even Marvel's What If show — she will definitely be a part of Captain Marvel 2, which has since been renamed The Marvels, as it will feature not only Rambeau but also Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and of course, Carol Danvers.

It's safe to say the movie, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and written by WandaVision scribe Megan McDonnell, will explore the possible cause of Rambeau's less than fond feelings for the powerful avenger (played by Brie Larson) and what might have transpired between them (and her mother) in the many years since that first film.

However, if you're looking to see how Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is coping in her new Vision-less world, the Scarlet Witch will be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theatres next year on Mar. 25, 2022. But for now, the next Marvel TV show to descend on the streaming platform is Loki, which premieres June 9.