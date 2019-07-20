Elizabeth Olsen teases WandaVision at SDCC: 'We're gonna get weird'

Some details have finally been shed on the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, and as Kevin Feige promised the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con during the massive Marvel Studios presentation on Saturday, "It's not like anything we've done before."

The series will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as the Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, and it sounds like it'll go outside the box of the tried-and-true MCU formula.

"We're gonna have a lot of fun," Olsen told the crowd, which included SYFY WIRE. "We're gonna get weird, we're gonna go deep, we're gonna have lots of surprises and we're gonna finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch."

Although details were scant, the SDCC panel did reveal that the series will feature other characters from the MCU (such as Monica Rambeau, whom we met as a child in Captain Marvel and who'll be played as an adult here by Teyonah Parris), which makes sense. What makes a little less sense is that it'll take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which Bettany admitted is a bit confusing. After all, while both Vision and Scarlet Witch died at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Scarlet Witch returned for the final battle of Endgame, but Vision did not.

"Last I knew, I died. So I have no idea what's going on," Bettany joked. So, at least we're all in the same boat for now.

Olsen has previously mentioned that Disney might be going for a '50s-style vibe for the show, which could mean they'll be riffing on writer Tom King's The Vision, which launched back in 2015. This is all speculative, of course, but if they're going to really "get weird," King's run would be a great jumping-off point.

We'll find out more when WandaVision premieres on Disney+ in the spring of 2021.

