WandaVision sets January 2021 premiere as Disney+ conjures new pics from Marvel series

Contrary to the reports we've seen until this point, WandaVision will not premiere on Disney+ in 2020. Instead, the upcoming MCU series — which will officially launch Phase 4 of Marvel Studios' shared comic book universe — is actually heading for a premiere date of January 15, 2021. To go with the announcement, the streaming service revealed four new images that further highlight the genre-hopping nature of the show.

Earlier this week, we learned that the '50s-inspired black and white segments were filmed in front of a live audience for an authentic sitcom vibe. Naturally, everyone sitting in the studio had to sign strict NDAs. The crew behind the camera went the extra mile by wearing period-specific clothing and using period-specific lenses. In the stills below, you'll see that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) sleep in separate beds, as was customary with the depiction of married couples during television's Golden Age. As for WandaVision's exploration of late 20th century sitcoms, you'll see Kathryn Hahn (playing a nosy neighbor) wearing an outfit that wouldn't feel out of place in the late '80s/early '90s. Leg warmers FTW! The final image givues us a more high-res look at Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau.

"This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms. It’s wild. It’s wild. I think people are gonna be very, very excited," Parris recently said.

Take a look below:

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Showrun by Jac Schaeffer (who helped came up with the story for Cate Shortland's Black Widow film), the series has been described as real weird by its cast members. Despite a wealth of promo materials released thus far, it's still unclear what the plot is all about. The big question still remains: how is Vision alive after Thanos (Josh Brolin) ripped the Mind Stone right out of his forehead in Avengers: Infinity War? Per the trailer released back in September, Vision is dead, so what's going on? Is he living out these different lifestyles in some version of Purgatory or (Heaven forbid) Hell? Another big question mark is how Monica fits into everything.

We won't have an answer until early 2021 and even then, the first episode probably won't explain everything all at once.

WandaVision co-stars Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Fred Melamed, and Debra Jo Rupp. Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones) directed the first season.

Celebrating its one-year anniversary today, Disney+ is developing several other MCU-set shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, both of which are deep into production. Shows based on Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk are all in the pre-production stage.