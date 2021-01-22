This super deep 'WandaVision' fan theory checks the time to find... a possible X-Men clue?!

Oh, would you look at the time? It's mutant o' clock! The third episode of WandaVision arrived on Disney+ today, but fans are still hard at work, decoding potential clues from the buzz-worthy (emphasis on the word "buzz") double-header premiere last week.

WARNING: The following contains a plot spoiler for Episode 3!

One particularly out-there theory from Reddit User u/captmotorcycle suggests the various clocks in Episode 2 contain a hidden message that signals the arrival of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Applying the semaphore system of flag waving to the position of the different clock hands, u/captmotorcycle has extrapolated four letters: X-M-E-N. Like we said, this is Charlie Kelly/Pepe Silvia levels of conspiracy craziness, but as we should all know by now, executive producer Kevin Feige is a comic book mega-fan, so we wouldn't be surprised if it was he who came up with this incredibly deep-cut Easter egg.

Credit: Reddit

Parallel theories have speculated that Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) will play a pivotal role in bringing the X-Men into the shared mythos, with the MCU presenting some sort of variation on her role in the famous "House of M" storyline. That notion seems even more plausible when you remember that Wanda will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that is expected to have far-reaching repercussions by opening up the titular multiverse of alternate realities.

If Episode 3 taught us anything, it's that Wanda is so powerful, that she has the ability to create an entire reality and kick out anyone who tries to encorach upon it. What's to stop her from creating mutants by releasing a psychic blast of energy that activates the latent X-Gene in humans around the world? Of course, that's mere speculation our part, and besides, Wanda and her brother, Pietro (whose name was mentioned in the latest episode, the first time since Age of Ultron), may have already been mutants, which made they prime candidates for Strucker's experimentations.

With nothing confirmed yet, however, we can only guess at how the X-Men will be called up to bat by Marvel Studios, which is now free to use the mutants, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four as it so pleases.