Want to start watching True Blood in the final season? Here's what you need to know

Until Game of Thrones came and took the crown away, True Blood was the reigning queen of HBO. And no wonder: With even more sex and blood than GoT, it's a terrific tale of humans and vampires as seen through the eyes of a psychic waitress in Bon Temps, Louisiana. And now, it's in its seventh and final season.

So, why start watching the show now? Because there's no better time. All of the questions that fans have been asking for six seasons - particularly who will sleep with whom, who will live happily ever after, and who will die - will be answered in the next ten episodes.

If you've never watched True Blood before, or stepped away from it early, here's who and what you need to know.

True Blood airs Sunday, 9pm EST. The show is based on the Southern Vampire Mysteries by Charlaine Harris.