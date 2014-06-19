War is upon us in epic final Dawn of the Planet of the Apes trailer

With just weeks to go until its release, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes just got a final full trailer, and it blows the others away.

After the very pleasant surprise that was Rise of the Planet of the Apes, its followup was bound to be a very buzz-heavy flick, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes has, so far, delivered on that front. The more we see of this flick, the more we can't wait to experience the whole thing, but the marketing machine isn't done revving everything up yet. Now the last trailer is here, and it's bigger and better than anything the film's promotional engine has delivered before, because of not just what it shows us, but how it shows us what's to come.

We already knew the film would take place several years after Rise, in the wake of a virus that destroyed a significant portion of humanity. Humans and apes are both fighting for survival in this new world, and while some humans want peace with the apes, others believe that the only way for their race to survive is to wipe the apes off the face of the earth. In this new trailer, we learn that the apes are also torn, with some believing that humans need to go, and others like Caesar (Andy Serkis) believing the two species can co-exist. The end result of all this internal conflict is a showdown that will only lead to war, and as this trailer reveals, the war is here, and it's epic.

Earlier trailers for Dawn have been all about building tension and teasing the clash that we all suspected was coming. Here, in the final full trailer less than a month before the film hits theaters, everything lets go. This is a war movie, no question, and this trailer isn't holding back. Check it out below, along with a slightly different international cut.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on July 11.

(Via Comic Book Movie)