Warner Bros. shuffle: Tenet jumps to July 31; Wonder Woman, Matrix sequels on the move

The coronavirus is continuing to cause major scheduling changes, this time on the Warner Bros. front.

Per Deadline, the studio is pushing the release date of Christopher Nolan's international espionage thriller Tenet back two weeks to July 31, and has moved Wonder Woman 1984 from August 14 to October 2.

Also per the trade, WB has also decided to shift the highly anticipated fourth Matrix movie from its May 21, 2021 perch to spring 2022. Taking over its spot will be Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong. While Robert Zemeckis' new adaptation of Roald Dah's The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway, which was originally set to unspool on Oct. 9, has been taken off the calendar completely. No word when it will be rescheduled.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

While the latest announcement is bad news for Keanu Reeves fans who were excited by the Lana Wachowski-directed reunion, Nolan fans have some reason to smile.

Taking Tenet's place on July 17, Warner will re-release Inception, the filmmaker's 2010 blockbuster dream puzzler starring Leonardo DiCaprio, in theaters in honor of its 10th anniversary. The special theatrical event will also give fans an exclusive never-before-seen sneak peek of footage from the $200 million time-bending Tenet, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, as well as several other Warner Bros. tentpoles that were delayed due to the coronavirus.

No doubt the move is the studio's bid to lure people back to the theater again amidst the ongoing pandemic, now that many exhibitors are getting back to business.

As for the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman sequel, which was originally supposed to come out June 5 before it was postponed to August, the Amazonian princess herself, Gal Gadot, was pleased with the announcement.

With Wonder Woman's departure, Keanu fans can take heart with this: United Artists has made the excellent choice to move up his eagerly awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music from Aug. 21 to Aug. 14.

On the other hand, the superhero's lassoing of the October 2 slot occupied by Universal/Amblin's Bios prompted that studio to move its Tom Hanks sci-fi vehicle to April 16, 2021.

As a result, Bios, which stars Hanks as a robotics engineer who has survived a cataclysmic solar event and lives in a bunker with his dog, Goodyear, will face off against Warner's Lisa Joy-helmed sci-fi drama Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson.

Last but not least, Warner Bros.' upcoming cartoon-live action hybrid Tom & Jerry will also be moving, making the leap from Dec. 23 to March 5, 2021.