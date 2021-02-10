Furiosa, Aquaman, Dr. Evil & more mask up and team-up with CDC for coronavirus PSA

If movie characters (including the evil ones) can wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, then so can you. In a wonderfully adorable "Mask Up America" PSA from WarnerMedia the CDC, and Ad Council, some of cinema's most well-known icons don face coverings in an effort to raise awareness about public healthy safety amid the pandemic. The roster of familiar faces includes: Furiosa (Mad Max: Fury Road), Aquaman (Justice League), Neo (The Matrix), and Frodo Baggins (The Lord of the Rings).

And like we alluded to earlier, that list isn't only relegated to the good guys. Dr. Evil (Austin Powers), Pennywise the Dancing Clown (It), Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey), and Arthur Fleck (Joker) are also wearing CGI-inserted masks, so there's really no excuse not to stymie the dissemination of coronavirus particles. You know things are serious when the inconceivable horror living beneath the streets of Derry, Maine won't abduct you into its sewer home unless you're taking the safety of others into account.

We'll leave Immortan Joe off the list since he was wearing masks before it was cool, but even Rick Blaine and Ilsa Lund (of Casablanca fame) have their mouths and schnozes obscured, as Humphrey Bogart utters his famous "Here's lookin' at you, kid" line of dialogue.

Check out the PSA below:

Video of Mask Up America | WarnerMedia

“We are so grateful to the WarnerMedia team for their commitment to educating Americans on the importance of wearing a face mask to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” Lisa Sherman, President & CEO of the Ad Council, said in a statement. “We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus and we’re truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message.”

“WarnerMedia is proud to help educate and inform our fans about the importance of mask wearing during this pandemic. Wearing a mask is an effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit. Mask wearing is a simple step we all can take to show up and support our communities during this difficult time,” added Dennis Williams, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility, WarnerMedia.

This isn't the first time that pop culture has exercised its far-reaching platform to promote pandemic safety to the masses. Last summer, for example, The CW released a batch of posters that depicted the network's Arrowverse heroes (Superman, Black Lightning, Supergirl, Flash, etc.) in masks. Several months earlier, actor Sebastian Stan realized that his face covering made him look exactly like his MCU counterpart, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier. In addition, some fans are using their favorite film and/or television properties as the inspiration for custom masks, like this ghoulish Facehugger creation from German-based artist Lady Frankenstein.