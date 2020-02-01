Latest Stories

Kittridge
Can You Ever Trust A Romulan? - Picard Episode 2 Breakdown | Warp Factor | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Warp Factor: Breaking down the Tal Shiar, Zhat Vash, and more from Star Trek: Picard Episode 2

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Feb 1, 2020

If you thought the Tal Shiar was full of secrets, wait until you get a load of the Zhat Vash.

There's no shortage of secrets when it comes to the Romulans, and as Laris (Orla Brady) says in Episode 2 of Star Trek: Picard, "You could put the word secret in from of almost any aspect of Romulan culture." She's not wrong. If a Romulan had a special broom, it would likely be called a "Secret Romulan Broom."

Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) returned in "Maps and Legends" and the intrigue of the latter 24th century returned as well. Aside from giving us a heck of a line about how he didn't ever really "get" science fiction, Stewart continued to blow us away with his portrayal of the legendary Admiral Picard, retired. The Federation has gotten dark, but Jean-Luc has not. He is our light in the darkness, and he's ready to set things right. He's going, as he tells Dr. Moritz Benayoun (the always underrated David Paymer), back "into the cold."

Join us for another episode of SYFY WIRE's latest video series Warp Factor, where we break down all of the information that the latest Picard installment gave us, as well as what the episode referenced in terms of Trek past.

Give a watch below, because you've got wings... wings of the heart.

Star Trek: Picard releases new episodes every Thursday on CBS All Access.

