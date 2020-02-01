Warp Factor: Breaking down the Tal Shiar, Zhat Vash, and more from Star Trek: Picard Episode 2

If you thought the Tal Shiar was full of secrets, wait until you get a load of the Zhat Vash.

There's no shortage of secrets when it comes to the Romulans, and as Laris (Orla Brady) says in Episode 2 of Star Trek: Picard, "You could put the word secret in from of almost any aspect of Romulan culture." She's not wrong. If a Romulan had a special broom, it would likely be called a "Secret Romulan Broom."

Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) returned in "Maps and Legends" and the intrigue of the latter 24th century returned as well. Aside from giving us a heck of a line about how he didn't ever really "get" science fiction, Stewart continued to blow us away with his portrayal of the legendary Admiral Picard, retired. The Federation has gotten dark, but Jean-Luc has not. He is our light in the darkness, and he's ready to set things right. He's going, as he tells Dr. Moritz Benayoun (the always underrated David Paymer), back "into the cold."

Star Trek: Picard releases new episodes every Thursday on CBS All Access.