Heaven can't wait: 'Warrior Nun' unleashes YA superhero hell in Netflix show's first trailer

Announced way back in 2018, Warrior Nun — the Netflix series created and showrun by Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) — has been building up to its off-the-wall premise (inspired by Ben Dunn’s Warrior Nun Areala manga comics and a rich history of unexpected genre nuns) for a while. Now curious fans can finally take a look at the fruits of this labor in all its hellraising glory.

The first trailer for Warrior Nun showcases the teenage Ava (Alba Baptista) as she dies, is brought back, and starts fighting the forces of evil. Just a normal YA superhero origin story with a lot of ties to the Church. Demons don't stand a chance as long as this nun has the halo emblazoned upon her back. Clubbing, fighting, praying — it's just a day in the life of this bonkers series.

Check it out:

Video of Warrior Nun | Official Trailer | Netflix

Who will eventually recruit and control Ava? Heaven? Hell? All the Earthly pleasures that any hero in a YA story needs to grapple with? If the trailer's any indication, she'll at least be roasting plenty of demons as she figures out her path.

Warrior Nun also stars non-Warrior Nuns (or at least non-titular Warrior Nuns) like Tristán Ulloa, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, Emilio Sakraya, Olivia Delcan, Joaquim De Almeida, May Simón Lifschitz, Dimitri Abold, and Charlotte Vega.

Warrior Nun starts raising hell to save heaven on July 2.