Latest Stories

Hellboy David Harbour
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: 4DX Hellboy screenings splatter; Annabelle producer straightens Crooked Man record; Mighty Mouse returns!
Captain America: Civil War
Tag: Movies
Disney+ won’t have commercials, will have WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Solider, and an animated What If series
Game of Thrones Where are the main characters coming from
Tag: TV
Where are the main Game of Thrones Season 8 characters coming from, emotionally?
Morpheus and Trinity
Tag: Fangrrls
The Matrix and its pop culture impact, themes, and legacy
an american tail

Was An American Tail Jewish enough?

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Apr 11, 2019

In 1986, Don Bluth released his classic animated film, An American Tail. It might seem odd that Bluth, a devout Mormon, would take on the story of Fievel Mousekewitz and his family of Jewish mice on the run from Cossack cats. But then, An American Tail was also produced by Steven Spielberg, who would go on to not only embrace his own Jewish heritage but also direct Schindler's List.

An interesting fact about An American Tail is that, upon its release, some critics felt that it didn't do enough to tell a Jewish immigrant story. And if you haven't watched the movie recently, it's worth noting that, yes, other than the fact that the story begins with a Hanukkah celebration and involves the Mousekewitz's leaving Russia to escape anti-Jewish pogroms, An American Tail speaks to a more general immigrant experience. The film prominently features both Irish and Italian mice in addition to Fievel's Russian family.

SYFY WIRE's Features Editor and co-host of The Fandom Files, Jordan Zakarin, brought both An American Tail and it's sequel, An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, to the Every Day Animation podcast so we could discuss this very question: With three decades of hindsight, was An American Tail Jewish enough? And, if not, what else should Bluth's team have done to bring that specific experience to the screen?

Obviously, we also talk about mice, cowboy hats, bad dads, cultural assimilation, "Somewhere Out There," and all of the other oddities that make An American Tail what it is.

And if you're watching along with us and want to prepare for tomorrow, The Rap Critic, Daren Jackson, is bringing us the first ever animated film based off a black comedian's stand-up and the first to star an almost all-black cast: Bebe's Kids. This is a movie that, in the world of reviews, has often gotten a raw deal, but we're here to correct that. So get ready to call the next episode of Every Day Animation, #JusticeForBebesKids. We'll meet you here to talk about why tomorrow. See you then!

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcasts
Tag: Every Day Animation
Tag: cartoons
Tag: Don Bluth
Tag: An american tail

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: