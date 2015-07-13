Latest Stories

sdcc_360main_1.jpg

Watch this 360 video that puts you in the heart of San Diego Comic-Con

Contributed by
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Jul 13, 2015

Well, another San Diego Comic-Con is in the books, and we had a great time bringing the experience to you over the past few days -- from Star Wars to The Walking Deato Crimson Peak, we got to check out some pretty cool stuff ... but, really, one of the best parts is just being there in that giant convention center overflowing with fan-fueled passion and enthusiasm. There's no way to totally get the atmosphere across if you can't actually be there, but with some new technology in tow, we thought we'd at least give it a shot.

Below you'll find a 360 video that takes you to ground zero for geekdom on a tour through San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, it only works in Chrome or the YouTube app in iOS or Android (Android users can even use Google Cardboard for a fully immersive experience), so not everyone will be able to watch it, and for that we apologize -- it's really more of an experiment than anything else. But, for those who can, we hope you enjoy your journey into the heart of one of the biggest events for sci-fi, fantasy and horror of the year.

Check it out below:

