WATCH: 7 essential Game of Thrones episodes

Winter is here, and soon our watch will be over. This Sunday, Apr. 14, HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, will premiere its eighth and final season. This last run of six episodes will mark the end of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire years before the final novels come out.

At this point, rewatching all 67 episodes before the season premiere might be asking too much. Game of Thrones may have a lot of replay value, but SYFY WIRE is boiling the show down to 7 Essential episodes that you should revisit before Sunday's premiere. For any newcomers out there, consider these your cliffnotes.

What better place is there to start than the beginning? "Winter Is Coming," the first episode of the series, dropped all the way back in 2011. It was also the first and only time many of the Stark children shared the screen. It’s simply too big of an episode to skip, since it also introduced the Lannisters, as well as Daenerys and Khal Drogo. Even the White Walkers are briefly glimpsed.

Fittingly, the final episode on our essential list is none other than the Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf." This episode marked a turning point by bringing most of the surviving characters into an alliance against the White Walkers. But it may already be too late for Westeros, because somebody – we’re looking at you, Jon and Daenerys! – left a dead dragon behind for the Night King to reanimate as his ultimate weapon.

For the rest of our essential Game of Thrones episodes, check out the entire video, then let us know in the comments what episodes we left out!